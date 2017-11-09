McConnell: Moore Must Step Aside If Allegations True

Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore is questioned by the media in the Capitol on Oct. 31. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Updated 2:20 p.m. | Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is accused of initiating a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, according to The Washington Post.

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.

Leigh Corfman said she was approached by Moore in 1979 outside an Alabama courtroom in Etowah County and exchanged numbers with him.

Later, he drove her to his house and kissed her, she said. In another encounter, Corfman said Moore took off his clothes and undressed her while she touched his underwear.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she told the Post.

Two of Corfman’s friends said she told them at the time.

Three other women came forward and said Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18, but none of them said they were forced into sexual contact.

Moore vehemently denied the allegations.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” he said.

“If any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now,” Moore’s campaign said in a statement.

Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said “no comment” after the news broke. SLF spent money opposing Moore in the Alabama primary but backed him after he won that contest.

National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Cory Gardner called the allegations “deeply troubling.” “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election,” he said.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio echoed that sentiment, adding that he has “no reason to doubt” the story.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota told reporters Thursday the allegations were “a real concern” as he re-entered the GOP luncheon where senators huddled on taxes. But he “would have to see what the facts are, what actually happened” before commenting, he said.

Mary Ellen McIntire and Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.