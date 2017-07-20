Report: McCarthy to Fundraise for Rohrabacher

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who once joked that fellow California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher was on the Kremlin’s payroll, will headline a fundraiser for the embattled congressman this weekend.

An invitation reviewed by McClatchy showed the $2,700 per person event will be Sunday.

A recording of discussions between House Republican leaders released last year revealed McCarthy saying, “There’s two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.” McCarthy later said he was joking.

Rohrabacher has gained the epithet “Putin’s favorite congressman” because of his speaking approvingly of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The fundraiser also comes amid a report by the Daily Beast that Rohrabacher supposedly got directions from Moscow to stage a show trial of a critic of Vladimir Putin.

Subsequently, the Atlantic reported that his staff director on the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe had been ousted.

California's 48th Congressional District is a top target for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Rohrabacher’s district was one of 23 that voted for a Republican representative but broke for Hillary Clinton over Trump in the presidential election, according to an analysis by liberal website Daily Kos. Roll Call/Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Lean Republican.

So far, Rohrabacher has seen Democratic challengers in the form of Harley Rouda, who announced Monday that he had raised $319,334, more than the amount combined raised by other the other Democrats in the race.

Another potential challenger is Hans Kierstead, a cancer and stem cell researcher.

