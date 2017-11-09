Report: Juror Vacation Could Reset Menendez Deliberations

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., talks with a reporter in the Capitol before a vote, March 15, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The jury in the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez could require deliberations to begin anew if it does not come to a verdict today.

One of the jurors is scheduled for a vacation that was planned before the trial, according to the New Jersey Star-Ledger.

Judge William Walls assured the juror that she would be able to take the vacation when she was selected in August.

But Walls made the assurance to the juror under the premise that the trial would not last more than eight weeks and the trial is now in its tenth.

The jury will not meet on Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Menendez is currently on trial for 17 counts of bribery for assisting a political donor both with a Medicare fraud conviction and helping the donor’s girlfriends enter the United States legally.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.