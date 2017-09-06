Report: Hunter Expense Investigation Goes Back to 2010

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., is currently under federal investigation for using campaign money for personal expenses like school uniforms and tuition. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Investigators are looking at California Rep. Duncan Hunter’s use of campaign dollars for personal expenses as far back as 2010.

An investigation by the San Diego Union-Tribune revealed a search warrant obtained last month from federal agents shows their investigation goes back to February 2010 and shows more questionable spending that the campaign has yet to reimburse.

In addition, the newspaper found additional spending for potential personal use.

Between February 2010 and December 2014, Hunter made at least $2,946 in campaign payments to grocery stores like Albertsons and Vons that have not been reimbursed.

Hunter also paid $314 in “gifts for supporters” at a resort in Maui and paid $1,246 at Barnes & Noble for gift baskets, the newspaper reported.

The investigation also showed that Hunter began paying his wife Margaret, who has been his campaign manager, between $2,000 and $3,000 a month starting in September 2011.

Hunter’s chief of Staff Joe Kasper and the California Republican’s attorney did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment. But in a town hall in March, Hunter said he rectified the problems.

“I take responsibility for it, I fixed it, and as far as I’m concerned, end of story,” he said.

Hunter is facing a criminal investigation after it was revealed that he had used campaign expenses for items like school uniforms, private school tuition and travel.