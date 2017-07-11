Human Rights Campaign Announces $26 Million Midterm Push

President of the Human Rights Campaign Chad Griffin said his group plans to focus on “pro-equality candidates and initiatives.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

LGBTQ equality group Human Rights Campaign announced it will launch a $26 million push ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Among the states receiving key resources will be Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada — only the last of which went for Democrats in 2016 — The Associated Press reported.

Chad Griffin, HRC’s president, said he planned for the group to go “beyond resistance” toward the administration of President Donald Trump, and would also focus on promoting “pro-equality candidates and initiatives.”

All six states that would receive major resources also have major Senate races in 2018. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, Democrats are up for re-election. In Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the first openly lesbian senator, is also up for re-election.

Meanwhile in Arizona, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is considered vulnerable for a primary but a strong Democrat has yet to jump into the race.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosenannounced she would challenge Nevada's Republican Sen. Dean Heller, giving Democrats their first major chance at picking up a seat in a year where the map otherwise favors Republicans.

The Human Rights Campaign said it would model its campaigning after its successful push against North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who signed the so-called “bathroom bill” that required transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate.

The law led to numerous businesses leaving the state and caused the the NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference to move tournaments to other locations outside of North Carolina.

McCrory lost re-election to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who partially repealed the law in a compromise with Republicans in the state.