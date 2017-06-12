Judge Changes Gianforte Sentence After Giving Him Four Days

Montana Republican Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte will serve no jail time for his assault of a journalist but will do community service and undergo anger management counseling.

Gallatin County Judge Judge Rick West initially sentenced Gianforte to four days in jail, but then changed the sentence to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management. Gianforte will also have to pay $385 in fees.

The news was first reported by Whitney Bermes of The Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

BREAKING: West gives Gianforte 4 days in jail, but he is eligible for the jail work program and will spend two days working instead. #mtpol — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017

BREAKING: West changes sentence. NO jail time for Gianforte. But has to do 40 hours of community service, 20 hours anger management. #mtpol — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017

Defense attorney Todd Whipple: Understands judge wants to add consequences. But Gianforte taken responsibility. #mtpol #mtal — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017

Recap: Gianforte's sentence is 6 months deferred, 40 hours community service, 20 hours anger management, $385 fine/fees. #mtpol #mtal — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017

If Gianforte doesn't violate conditions of his deferred sentence, attorneys can move to have charge dismissed after 6 months. #mtpol #mtal — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017

Gianforte faced charges after body-slamming journalist Ben Jacobs of The Guardian the day before the special election for Montana’s at-large House seat. Gianforte won that contest and later settled with Jacobs, pledging to give $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The Montana Republican pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday. He must complete his community service by Nov. 28.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Gianforte should not take the oath of office to serve in Congress.

“Now that Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to this heinous violent assault, he has shown himself to be absolutely unfit for and unworthy of the honor of representing Montana in Congress,” spokesman Drew Godinich said in a statement.