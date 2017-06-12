Politics

Judge Changes Gianforte Sentence After Giving Him Four Days

Montana Republican pleaded guilty to assaulting reporter on eve of House election

Montana Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte will face no jail time. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images file photo)

Montana Republican Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte will serve no jail time for his assault of a journalist but will do community service and undergo anger management counseling.

Gallatin County Judge Judge Rick West initially sentenced Gianforte to four days in jail, but then changed the sentence to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management. Gianforte will also have to pay $385 in fees.

The news was first reported by Whitney Bermes of The Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Gianforte faced charges after body-slamming journalist Ben Jacobs of The Guardian the day before the special election for Montana’s at-large House seat. Gianforte won that contest and later settled with Jacobs, pledging to give $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists

The Montana Republican pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday. He must complete his community service by Nov. 28.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Gianforte should not take the oath of office to serve in Congress.

“Now that Greg Gianforte has pleaded guilty to this heinous violent assault, he has shown himself to be absolutely unfit for and unworthy of the honor of representing Montana in Congress,” spokesman Drew Godinich said in a statement.

