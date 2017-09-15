Report: Former Challenger to Admit He Took Payment From Brady Campaign

An attorney for Rep. Robert Brady, D-Pa., disputed that Brady’s campaign paid off an opponent to drop out of their 2012 race. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Lawyers for a former Democratic primary challenger to Pennsylvania Rep. Robert Brady said his client plans to plead guilty to hiding a $90,000 payment from Brady's campaign after dropping out of the primary in 2012.

Court documents show that former Philadephia city judge Jimmie Moore met with Brady and said the arrangement was “agreed and understood” that the payment would be disguised, The Associated Press reported.

Brady’s attorney denied that there was any arrangement.

“We don’t think that ever happened,” James Eisenhower said. “We think the congressman has done everything right.”

Moore’s attorney Jeffrey Miller told the AP that Moore resigned from the bench and will admit to filing a false campaign report.

“The one thing he won’t waver from is telling the truth,” Miller said.

Moore’s former staffer Carolyn Cavaness admitted to falsifying Federal Election Commission records in July. The case was under seal after prosecutors argued Brady tried to influence a witness but was unsealed after Cavaness pled guilty.

Brady is currently not charged with a crime. But “The fact that the judge (Moore) is pleading, it suggests that a charge against Brady is coming,” Adav Noti, a former Federal Election Commission lawyer and the senior director of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, told the AP.