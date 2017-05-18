Jason Chaffetz Looks Likes He's About to Say Goodbye

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is expected to announce his resignation from Congress before the end of his term (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to announce his plans soon to leave Congress before the end of his term, even as he has placed himself in the middle of the ongoing investigations of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.

The news, first reported by Politico, puts into motion a potentially uncertain special election process in Utah, where state lawmakers are in a stare-down with Gov. Gary Herbert over how to elect Chaffetz’ replacement. Republicans in the Utah Legislature want Herbert to call a special session so they can pass a law codifying how such an election would proceed, the Deseret News reported. Lawmakers are concerned that the current special election process doesn’t provide adequate time for candidates to engage in the election.

Chaffetz, who is chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced earlier this year he would leave Congress at the end of his term in April.

On Wednesday, as the Capitol was increasingly gripped by reports that President Donald Trump had pressured former FBI Director James B. Comey to quash an ongoing investigation, Chaffetz said he would invite Comey to testify in front of his committee next week. A Ryan spokeswoman said he supported Chaffetz’s decision.

At the same time, he was sending signals about his future plans as well.

“I put some things into motion,” Chaffetz said on KSL’s The Doug Wright Show when asked whether he is still considering leaving Congress early after deciding to not seek re-election 2018. “I’ll make announcements probably sooner rather than later. … I’m not willing or wanting to do that today.”

House leaders seemed caught unaware of any plans. At his weekly news conference, Speaker Paul D. Ryan said he had not spoken to Chaffetz about the possibility of him leaving Congress as early as next month and would not comment further until he spoke to the Utah Republican.

Lindsey McPherson, Bridget Bowman and Rema Rahman contributed to this story.