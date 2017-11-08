Politics

Rep. Ted Poe to Retire From Texas’ 2nd District

Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas. (Bill Clarke/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Ted Poe announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2018.

“I am grateful for the honor and privilege to represent the best people in America, Texas’s Second Congressional District,” the Texas Republican said in a statement.

Poe cited 12 grandchildren, all of whom have been born since he took office, the statement said.

The 7-term congressman was first elected in 2004 in a district currently rated Solid Republican by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

Topics: elections house republicans Elections Republicans Ted Poe Texas POLI