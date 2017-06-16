Scalise to be Honorary Coach for College World Series

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, right, and then-Rep. Charles Boustany, R-La., talk before last year’s Louisiana State University-University of Alabama football game in Baton Rouge. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who was one of five people shot Wednesday while practicing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game, will be an honorary coach for his alma mater in the College World Series.

“He really is in our thoughts and prayers. We’re hoping that he’s going to have a full recovery and a speedy recovery, but my understanding is he’s having to deal with some real issues here,” Louisiana State University coach Paul Mainieri told NOLA.com shortly after the team arrived for the tournament in Omaha, Neb.

Scalise has undergone multiple surgeries after being shot in the hip and remains in critical condition, although physicians at MedStar Washington Hospital Center said his condition is improving. As Majority Whip, he's played an important role in his party, helping revive the Republican health care bill as well as working closely with President Donald Trump.

The majority whip tweeted his support for his alma mater two days before the shooting.

Scalise’s teammate on the Republican team in Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game, Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas, ordered LSU hats and jerseys for players to wear in the game to honor Scalise, but only the hats arrived in time for the game. Several members of both teams were seen wearing them in the field.