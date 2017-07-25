Rep. Phil Roe Diagnosed With Cancer

Rep. Phil Roe has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and will undergo treatment at home in east Tennessee during the August recess, his office said in a statement Tuesday.
“The prognosis is excellent, and treatment is not expected to interfere with his scheduled legislative duties,” Roe’s office said.
The Tennessee Republican’s cancer was discovered following a routine physical examination. His office said it will provide another update after Roe’s treatment has been completed.
