Perry Postpones Town Hall After Shooting

Republican Rep. Scott Perry has postponed a town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday as a result of security concerns raised by the Wednesday shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and four others.

“In light of Wednesday's attack, continued security concerns, extensive and myriad discussions with law enforcement and other officials, I’ve decided to postpone our town hall meeting on Saturday,” The York Dispatch reported Perry said in a statement late Thursday.

Security is on the minds of many lawmakers in the wake of the shooting. Most members do not have bodyguards for most of the time that they are in their districts and in Washington, D.C. outside of the Capitol grounds. The House is considering allowing members to spend money from office accounts on security expenses.

Attendees at Perry’s town hall already would have had to give RSVP in advance with ZIP codes to ensure they live in the district and show identification to enter.

Some in Washington have suggested that members hold fewer town halls after the shootings on Wednesday. Many, especially Republicans, have faced angry crowds and protests since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.