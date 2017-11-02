Politics

Rep. Lamar Smith Announces Retirement

Chairman of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee Lamar Smith, R-Texas (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

House Science, Space and Technology Chairman Lamar Smith announced his retirement Thursday.

“For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else. At the end of this Congress, I will have completed my six-year term as Chairman of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. I have one new grandchild and a second arriving soon!! And I hope to find other ways to stay involved in politics,” the Texas Republican said in a statement.

Smith is the former chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

Topics: 2018 house republicans House Lamar Smith Republicans Science Texas POLI