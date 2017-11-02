Rep. Lamar Smith Announces Retirement

House Science, Space and Technology Chairman Lamar Smith announced his retirement Thursday.

“For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else. At the end of this Congress, I will have completed my six-year term as Chairman of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. I have one new grandchild and a second arriving soon!! And I hope to find other ways to stay involved in politics,” the Texas Republican said in a statement.

Smith is the former chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.