Rep. Al Green Releases Death Threats After Impeachment Stance

Texas Rep. Al Green released numerous messages that included threats of death and lynching after he called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In the beginning of a video on Green’s Facebook page, He plays audio of racially derogatory remarks that called for him to be hanged, the Texas Tribune reported.

A third video also featured someone pushing a conspiracy theory that slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was the one who sent DNC emails to WikiLeaks instead of Russia. Rich’s family has called the theory, which was most recently promoted by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, as “fake news,” and has demanded retractions from those who have reported it.

Green spoke on the House floor last week calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“It’s a position of conscience for me,” Green said Wednesday. “This is about what I believe. And this is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached.”

During a town hall meeting over the weekend Green said he was not deterred.

“Friends, I want to assure you that no amount of threats and intimidation will stop what I have started, I promise you,” Green said.