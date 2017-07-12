Reichert Gets Democratic Challenger

Jason Rittereiser, a former deputy prosecutor, accused incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Reichert of “hiding from his constituents.” (Jason Rittereiser for Congress via Facebook)

Washington Rep. Dave Reichert received another Democratic challenger Tuesday when former prosecutor Jason Rittereiser announced he would run against the former sheriff and seven-term Republican incumbent.

Rittereiser criticized Reichert’s “extreme partisanship” as part of the reason why he is running against him, Seattle TV station KING5 reported.

“It’s no surprise that Reichert now hides from his constituents,” Rittereiser said. “I wouldn’t want to answer for his record of supporting big corporations and voting for laws that are bad for our community.”

Rittereiser is a former deputy prosecutor in King County and was also awarded the Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year for 2017 by the King County Bar Association.

It has also previously supported Democrats like Sen. Maria Cantwell and former President Barack Obama, who both won the district in 2012. Rittereiser cited this history as a reason to be optimistic about his prospects.

Rittereiser called himself a “populist when taking on big corporations and powerful interests” who could also focus on spending.

Another potential challenger to Reichert is Issaquah City Council member Tola Marts, who announced in May. Two other candidates have filed — Poga Ahn, a military veteran, and former congressional candidate Thomas Cramer.

Reichert, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to the House in 2004. The former King County sheriff easily won re-election last year with 63 percent of the vote.