Read Donald Trump Jr.’s Emails About Russia Meeting

Donald Trump Jr. posted emails around the meeting he had with a Russian businessman promising damaging information on his father’s presidential opponent Hillary Clinton. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Faced with the prospect of the New York Times publishing emails showing Donald Trump Jr. agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to receive damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the president’s son attempted to pre-empt the story by publishing them himself.

In a June 3, 2016, email, a Russian business partner of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump emailed Donald Trump Jr. offering documents from a senior Russian government official that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded quickly, saying “If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

The emails show the younger Trump and the business partner setting up a meeting in Trump Tower, with campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law and now senior adviser Jared Kushner set to meet the Russian lawyer as well. The New York Times previously reported that the meeting took place on June 9, 2016.

Read the emails here: