Rand Paul to Return to Senate Monday Evening

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he suffered six broken ribs in the alleged assault by his neighbor.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., will return to Washington, D.C., on Monday evening after sustaining several major injuries earlier this month from a brawl with a neighbor in Kentucky.

“While I’m still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks,” he wrote in a Twitter post Monday morning.

Paul suffered six broken ribs in the assault, he said. Media reports have labeled it as a landscaping dispute, though Paul and others have sought to downplay that, without providing any additional clarity on the cause of the dispute.

His neighbor, Rene Boucher, pleaded not guilty last week to misdemeanor assault charges.

