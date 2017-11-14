Rand Paul Hires Personal Injury Attorney

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., tells Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., right, he is unable to shake hands because of his broken ribs. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has hired a personal injury attorney after an assault at his home in Bowling Green earlier this month.

Thomas Kerrick, of the firm Kerrick Bachert Law, is representing the Republican senator, Newsweek reported.

Neither Kerrick nor his office would comment to Newsweek about the case, whether a lawsuit is in the works or a motive in the incident.

Paul returned to the Senate on Monday after the assault by his neighbor Rene Boucher left him with six fractured ribs.

Boucher pleaded “not guilty” last week to fourth-degree assault last week at his arraignment.

While initial reports said the divide was due to a landscaping dispute, some have contested that characterization as “fake news.”

Boucher’s attorney in an earlier statement appeared to acknowledge the attack, but said it was the result of a dispute over his and Paul’s property.

Some of Paul’s neighbors said he ignored the rules of the Rivergreen Community, which is gated, by growing pumpkins and having a compost pile.

But Paul’s team said the initial reports were not true.

“As to reports of a longstanding dispute with the attacker, the Pauls have had no conversations with him in many years,” adviser Doug Stafford said.

“This was not a fight, it was a blindside, violent attack by a disturbed person,” Stafford said. “Anyone claiming otherwise is simply uninformed or seeking media attention.”