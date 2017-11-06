Rand Paul Has Five Fractured Ribs, Uncertain Timeline for Return to D.C.

Sen. Rand Paul’s injuries in the aftermath of Friday’s assault at his home in Kentucky appears to be much more serious than first thought.

“Senator Paul has five rib fractures including 3 displaced fractures. This type of injury is caused by high velocity severe force,” Doug Stafford, a senior adviser to the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement. “It is not clear exactly how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying.”

The assault, which took place Friday in Bowling Green, Kentucky, led to the arrest of a neighbor of the senator, 59 year-old Rene Boucher, who appears to be an inactive physician with a specialty in anesthesiology.

While Paul originally was said to be doing “fine” after the attack in Bowling Green, the situation seemed much more complicated as of Sunday evening when Stafford provided an update on the senator’s prognosis.

“Displaced rib fractures can lead to life-threatening injuries such as: hemopneumothorax, pneumothorax, pneumonia, internal bleeding, laceration of internal organs and lung contusions. Senator Paul does have lung contusions currently,” Stafford explained. “This type of injury is also accompanied by severe pain that can last weeks to months.”

The Associated Press reported on Paul’s condition Sunday evening. His potential absence from the Senate may need to be factored in to scheduling decisions for the foreseeable future.

“Senator Paul and Kelley appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes and he will be back fighting for liberty in the Senate soon,” Stafford said.