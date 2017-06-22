Psychologist to Challenge John Duncan in Tennessee

Dr. Joshua Duncan said his challenge to incumbent Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. isn’t personal. (Joshua Williams for Congress via Facebook)

Knoxville psychologist Joshua Williams announced Wednesday he will run as a Democrat to challenge Tennessee Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. in 2018.

Williams told WBIR in Knoxville that he announced early to get voters acquainted with him.

“Constituents in the 2nd Congressional District have had 52 years to get to know Jimmy Duncan and his father, and I only have 15 months to introduce myself to the voters, so I need all the time I can get,” he said.

Duncan’s father first entered Congress in 1965 and he has held the seat since John J. Duncan Sr.’s death in 1988.

Williams cited fear and anxiety about health care as a reason for running.

“I see people living with great fear and apprehension about the changes the Senate and the Congress are about to enact. Tremendous loss of coverage in this area, which will devastate our community,” he said.

And despite running against Duncan, Williams said his candidacy is not personal.

“It’s simply a different perspective, a different outsider coming in saying ‘Maybe I can help out, too,’” he said.