Protesters Hold a Mock Duel With Farenthold

Protesters showed up to Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold’s office in Corpus Christi to take him up on his offer last week to challenge women senators to a duel.

Last week, Farenthold told radio station KEYS it was “absolutely repugnant” that “some female senators from the Northeast” were holding up Republican attempts to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

He added that “if it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” alluding to Vice President Aaron Burr’s duel with founding Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton which led to Hamilton’s death.

On Sunday, nurses and teachers visited Farenthold’s office for a “duel on health care facts,” KRIS-TV reported.

In particular, the protesters said that they were concerned about steep cuts to Medicaid in the Republican health care legislation.

“People with underlying medical conditions need their health care in order to prevent further complications from their disease,” said Cynthia Martinez. “They are the ones that are the most vulnerable.”

Farenthold was not on hand for the protest. He had said in a statement released Friday that he would not be available because of prior commitments.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the senators who voted against the health care plan, was caught on a hot mic talking to Democraic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Islan about the dust-up, calling Farenthold “so unattractive.” Reed told Collins he thought she could “beat the s--t out of” Farenthold.

Collins and Farenthold later apologized to each other.

