Prosecutors Seek ‘Lengthy Prison Time’ for Corrine Brown

Former Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla., is seeking a delay in her sentencing citing health concerns. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Prosecutors in the case of former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown are seeking a lengthy prison sentence for the disgraced Democrat, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

But Brown is again requesting a delay in her sentencing, citing health concerns, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Brown was found guilty of 18 charges earlier this year, including wire fraud, mail fraud, filing false tax returns and conspiracy after it was found she used funds from a bogus charity for personal expenses.

In court papers requesting a delay in her sentencing scheduled for later this month, Brown’s attorney said a pre-sentencing report did not account for his client’s health or her charitable work.

The filing says the prosecution “recommends a significant and lengthy prison time,” but the amount of time prosecutors are seeking is not public.

“Although, the report makes reference to certain medical diagnoses, the defendant is still undergoing testing and evaluation by physicians at a local facility mentioned therein, for which additional suspected medical conditions have not yet been fully diagnosed,” wrote James Smith, Brown’s lawyer.

Brown’s filing claims that the court failed to account for her good work in the community. The filing also said she is undergoing medical tests that were not completed by the time of the pre-sentencing report.

Brown’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Last week, her defense lawyers sought a delay in the sentencing hearing, citing the fact her home was uninhabitable after Hurricane Irma. But U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan rejected the request, saying the defense failed to cite why a four-month delay was needed.

Corrigan ordered prosecutors to respond to Brown’s motion by Wednesday.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.