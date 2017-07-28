Politics

Priebus Was One of Shortest-Tenured Chiefs of Staff in History

President Donald Trump’s first chief of staff lasted only 189 days

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus lasted 189 days as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

At 189 days, President Donald Trump’s first chief of staff had the shortest tenure of any who was not serving in an interim capacity or leaving with their president. The position was formally established in 1946.

The next shortest tenure among initial chiefs of staff belongs to President Bill Clinton’s childhood friend, Mack McLarty, who is generally remembered as having been out of his league. McLarty lasted nearly three times as long as Priebus.

Chief-Tenure

 

