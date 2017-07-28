White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is out as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing an embattled Reince Priebus.

Trump’s announcement came after a week of turmoil in the White House that had prompted fervent speculation Priebus would be the next to go. But Priebus’s job has been in question almost since the beginning when he was given the almost impossible goal of uniting disparate ideological factions within the Trump administration and serving as a bridge to establishment Republicans.

Priebus, the former Republican National Committee Chairman, was a leading voice for the GOP establishment in the Trump administration, where he was pitted against a populist faction that aimed to disrupt the status quo.

He was among the first prominent Party figures to urge others in his party to rally behind Trump last spring, when Trump’s nomination was far from certain. He served as a bridge between Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, an old friend from their mutual home state of Wisconsin.

He also sought to temper Trump. Early in Trump’s candidacy, Priebus notoriously called Trump in a futile effort to convince him to tone down his rhetoric on immigration.

As the election drew closer, Priebus insisted that Trump was about to shift from his brash campaign style to something more presidential, telling an audience at a political breakfast that he had seen a side of Trump that was, “far more gracious and personable than I think you see at rallies.”

And when Trump's campaign threatened to implode after the October, 2016, release of a video in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women, Priebus was among Trump's lone defenders.

The loyalty initially paid off. When Trump picked him as the chief of staff in the days after the election, it was seen as a nod to Party stalwarts. Priebus, it was assumed, would build bridges between the White Hose newcomers and Washington insiders. To do that, he brought with him a bevy of staffers from the RNC.

But his position was destabilized from the start. On the day that Priebus was named, Trump also appointed populist Stephen Bannon to be his chief strategist and senior counselor. In a highly unusual arrangement, Bannon and Priebus were meant to be "equal partners," though the campaign statement that announced the appointments listed Bannon's name first.

From then on, it was downhill for Priebus. In Trump's second month in office, his longtime friend Christopher Ruddy — after meeting the president for drinks — said Priebus was “the problem,”with the Trump administration, that he was in, "way over his head," and should be replaced.

And despite his key role the rollout of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch — one of the highest-profile successes of the Trump presidency — so many Trump insiders fumed about his performance to reporters that there was an almost constant barrage of news stories predicting his demise.

Meanwhile, Priebus’ relationship with Trump faltered. Trump blamed Reince for the failure to get the administration’s policy goals — including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act — through Congress. The President mockingly called Priebus, “Reincy,” and joked about sending Priebus packing to Greece, where he could serve as the U.S. Ambassador.

Priebus’ fate appeared to be sealed in recent weeks. His closest allies in the West Wing had left or been pushed out. Those departures include deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, former communications director Mike Dubke and Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Then Trump brought on Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci to serve as of communications director, over Priebus' vehement objections.

Further undermining Priebus’ position, Scaramucci would report directly to Trump — an unusual arrangement that left Priebus with little real power.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.