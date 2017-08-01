Post Office Bill Sparks Naming Feud in North Carolina

Rep. G.K. Butterfield said two North Carolina congressmen are retaliating against him over naming buildings in their home state. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Bills intending to rename post offices and other federal buildings routinely make their way through the House — but one is causing a rift among the North Carolina congressional delegation.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield told The Herald Sun that two Republican congressmen are refusing to sign on to a bill he introduced that would rename a federal building after a civil rights leader in retaliation for not supporting a bill that would rename a building after former North Carolina Republican Sen. Jesse Helms.

“Eight of the (state’s) 10 Republicans were willing to sign on as cosponsors, but I had pushback from two,” the North Carolina Democrat said. “That was surprising and disappointing.”

Butterfield wants to rename a post office and federal courthouse after John Hervey Wheeler, a North Carolina lawyer and banker and civil rights leader.

The two congressmen who are not signed on as cosponsors of Butterfield’s bill are Reps. George Holding and Robert Pittenger.

Butterfield told the newspaper the two lawmakers won’t sign on to the bill because he refused to sign a bill to name a different federal building in North Carolina afterthe controversial Helms.

“Senator Jesse Helms was repugnant,” Butterfield said. “He demonstrated racist behavior and imposed on North Carolina an image that we have yet to recover from.”

Pittenger’s office deferred questions to Holdings office because the building at the center of Butterfield’s bill is in his district. A email sent to Holding's office was not immediately returned.

