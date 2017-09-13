Porn Actress Doesn’t Like Cruz Back

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks through the Senate subway as he leaves the Capitol on Tuesdayafter it was reported that someone with access to his Twitter account liked a porn clip the night before. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The pornographic actress in the video Sen. Ted Cruz’s Twitter account liked said she’s not a fan of the Texas Republican.

“With his stance against the porn industry and adult entertainment, I’m not a fan of Ted Cruz,” actress Cory Chase told the New York Daily News on Tuesday.

Chase said she learned about the news from friends when she turned on her phone on Tuesday.

Chase tweeted earlier from her home in South Florida that she was “literally in the dark” in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

So I hear I am trending with Ted Cruz. I am literally in the dark with hardly any access to the internet world #OMG #hurricaneimra — CoryChase (@CoryChaseXXX) September 12, 2017

On Monday night, it was revealed Cruz’s Twitter account “liked” a clip from a pornographic video with Chase. The senator’s spokeswoman later said the tweet was removed by staff and reported to Twitter.

Chase told the Daily News, “I do hope he enjoys the video if he watched it.”

In another interview with the Huffington Post, Chase criticized Cruz for watching the video for free.

“He pirated that video. He should have paid Reality Kings (the video’s distributor) for a subscription,” she said.

Chase told the Daily News that if it really was Cruz, he would be the first politician to openly like her work.

But “You never know if someone has a pseudonym,” she said.

After an all-day bashing on Twitter, late night television picked up the story, with Jimmy Kimmel saying on his show that he doubted it was Cruz who hit the “like” button.

“I don’t think Ted Cruz looks at porn,” Kimmel said. “Ted Cruz masturbates to pictures of poor people without health care.”



“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah also doubted that it was Cruz who liked the clip, but for different reasons:

“Come on, people. It’s no big deal. Everyone watches porn, alright? It’s part of being a normal human being… which is exactly why we know Ted Cruz didn’t do it!”



