Poll: Younger Republicans More Liberal on Immigration

Immigration rights activists rally in Dupont Circle in Washington before their May Day march to the White House to voice opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A new poll from shows younger Republicans hold more liberal views on immigration than older members of their party.

The American Values Atlas conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute showed that 60 percent of Republicans between the ages of 18 and 29 believe immigrants face a lot of discrimination in the United States, The Associated Press reported. This is compared to 41 percent of Republicans of all ages.

Younger Republicans are also more in line with the general public on the idea of giving immigrants who are in the U.S illegally a pathway to citizenship — 62 percent of young Republicans support doing so and 64 percent of all Americans do.

Conversely, 55 percent of Republicans of all ages support a path to citizenship.

The same poll showed that 54 percent of young Republicans support same-sex marriage while the percentage of Republicans older than 65 who support same-sex marriage is about half of that.

Overall, 58 percent of Americans support gay marriage while 74 percent of younger voters from all political leanings support it.

The American Values Atlas was conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute. The poll was done through 40,509 phone interviews, 24,266 of them by mobile phone, between May 2016, and January 2017.