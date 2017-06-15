Poll: Most Think Trump Interfered With Russia Investigation

A new poll shows that nearly 70 percent of those surveyed are moderately or very concerned about possible ties between President Donald Trump and Russia. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Most Americans think President Donald Trump has attempted to interfere with the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia and possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a new poll from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Other results that don’t bode well for Trump: Just one in five Americans support his firing of James Comey as FBI director, 68 percent are moderately to very concerned about possible Trump ties to Russia, and only three in 10 say they aren’t very concerned.

Americans were divided on questions about Trump and Russia largely along party lines, with Republicans much more likely to say they aren’t concerned about Russian ties, the related investigation, or Comey’s firing.

Trump tweeted to call the probe “phony” Thursday morning, saying the Justice Department was investigating potential obstruction of justice because they were unable to find any evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia.