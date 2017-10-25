Poll: On Tax Code, Americans Aren’t Quite Sure What They Want

As some House GOP members grapple with a proposal to eliminate the state and local taxes deduction, Americans aren't sure how they feel about the measure, a new Economist/YouGov poll found. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Americans are scratching heads and furrowing brows as the House GOP prepares to unveil its tax code overhaul as early as next week, a new poll found.

Nearly half, 49 percent, of all respondents to this week’s Economist/YouGov poll said they are not sure if they support or oppose Congress eliminating the state and local taxes deduction when it’s paired with a standard deduction hike.

Only 24 percent said they at least somewhat support the measure, compared to 27 percent who at least somewhat oppose it.

Those results spanned party lines.

Most independents (53 percent) and strong pluralities of both Republicans (43 percent) and Democrats (48 percent) are unsure where they stand on eliminating SALT, according to the Economist/YouGov poll.

Republican House members from high-tax states like Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and California are wary of axing the so-called SALT deduction.

New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance said Tuesday he plans to vote against the Senate-passed budget resolution largely because of nonbinding language that calls for SALT’s repeal.

“I am negotiating from a position that we should retain SALT as is,” Lance said. Pushed on whether that means he’s opposed to proposals to keep the deduction in a more limited form, he said, “I favor keeping it in full.”

Other GOP lawmakers, including those in the conservative Freedom Caucus, said they will support the Senate resolution so the GOP can introduce its tax overhaul bill by Nov. 1. The House is scheduled to vote on the budget resolution Thursday so it can move forward.

Most Americans, 55 percent, support lowering tax rates for everyone, the poll found.

Eighty-four percent of Republican and half of Independent respondents supported lower universal tax rates.

Democrats were more dubious of a universal tax cut. Thirty-eight percent supported it, while 43 percent were opposed.

President Donald Trump Wednesday promised the “biggest tax cut in U.S. history,” saying he had “great support from so many sides.”

Working hard on the biggest tax cut in U.S. history. Great support from so many sides. Big winners will be the middle class, business & JOBS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Democratic lawmakers have balked at the GOP tax plan. Many, including House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland, have claimed that 80 percent of the proposed tax cuts will go to the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans.

The Economist/YouGov randomly selected 1,500 adults from Oct. 22 through Oct. 24 to take part in the web-based interview survey. The poll has an error margin of plus- or minus-3.1 percent.