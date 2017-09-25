Poll: Slight Majority of Americans Disapprove of Graham-Cassidy

From left, Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., John Cornyn, R-Texas, John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and John Thune, R-S.D., talk with reporters in the Capitol after the Senate Policy luncheons on September 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A new poll shows that a majority of Americans disapprove of the Republican legislation to replace the 2010 health care law.

CBS News found that 52 percent of Americans polled disapprove of the law being proposed by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Dean Heller of Nevada.

Only 20 percent of those polled approved of the legislation. The bill is also unpopular with many Republicans, with only 46 percent of Republicans supporting the legislation. Only 18 percent of Independents approved of it.

More than a quarter of respondents did not give an opinion of the bill.

At the same time, 65 percent of Americans said that there were good things in the law known as Obamacare but that the law needs changes. Only 9 percent said the law was good as is.

The poll comes as Republican efforts to push through legislation are in peril after Sen. John McCainannounced his opposition.

McCain's objections that he could not vote for the bill due to there not being a full score from the Congressional Budget Office or how it will affect insurance premiums.

Those objections are similar to those of people polled as 42 percent of Americans thought Republicans were moving too fast. But 40 percent of Republicans thought Republicans in Congress were moving to slowly.

