New Poll Shows Moore Leading Strange, Brooks in Alabama Senate Race

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore holds an article about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a Alabama Senate candidate forum earlier this month. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A new poll shows Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and Rep. Mo Brooks trailing former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore five days ahead of the state’s Senate primary.

The poll was conducted by Republican consulting firm Cygnal and L2 and was conducted by phone on Tuesday and Wednesday. President Donald Trump endorsed Strange on Tuesday after polling had started.

Brent Buchanan, president of Cygnal, said in a release he was not surprised by the results and that Trump’s endorsement, while not fully reflected in the poll results, could close the gap between Strange and Moore.

“I expect Moore and Strange in the runoff election, but Strange hasn’t locked down the second spot yet,” Buchanan said. “It will be interesting to see if President Trump’s endorsement of Senator Strange increases voter turnout, which should favor Strange, according to our survey results.”

Moore led the poll with 30.7 percent of those polled saying they would vote for him compared to Strange’s 22.6 percent and Brooks’ 18 percent.

If no candidate wins a majority on Tuesday, there will be a runoff on Sept. 26. Polling on a hypothetical matchup between Moore and Strange showed Moore leading by more than 10 points.

Strange has already received roughly $4 million in outside money from the Senate Leadership Fund, which is affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But Brooks, who has been a large target of the Senate Leadership Fund, accused McConnell of misleading the president in his endorsement of Strange.

The Senate Leadership Fund is beginning to turn its guns on Moore. Moore for his part released an ad earlier this week criticizing McConnell for being unable to repeal the 2010 health care law and slammed McConnell's “D.C. slime machine.”