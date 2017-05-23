Poll: Ossoff Leads Handel by 7 Points in Georgia House Runoff

Jon Ossoff, Democratic candidate for the Georgia 6th Congressional District, leads Republican opponent Karen Handel in a new poll released a month before their runoff. ( Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A new poll shows Democrat Jon Ossoff with a 7-point lead against Republican Karen Handel ahead of the runoff election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Of the 700 voters interviewed in the SurveyUSA poll conducted for Atlanta TV station WXIA, Ossoff leads with 51 percent compared to Handel’s 44 percent, which is outside of the poll's 4.3 percent margin of error. Six percent of respondents were undecided.

Voters in the district were surveyed as evenly split on the Republican proposal to replace the 2010 health care law signed by former President Barack Obama, with 47 percent supporting and an equal number opposing.

Handel might also be hurt by President Donald Trump, who has a 51 percent disapproval rating in the district.

A majority of voters polled also said it was not an issue that Ossoff did not live in the district or that Handel did not have a college degree.

The runoff election to replace Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price will take place on June 20th.

The poll interviewed 700 registered voters, 549 of whom either already voted in the runoff or were certain to vote before June 12. Both cell phone and landline numbers were used.