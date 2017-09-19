Poll: Nearly Half of Millennials Unsatisfied With Trump

Immigration rights demonstrators prepare to march from the White House to the Trump Hotel and the Justice Department to oppose President Trump's decision to end the DACA program for “dreamers” on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A new poll shows nearly a majority of millennials disapprove of President Donald Trump and many are dissatisfied with the direction of the United States.

A poll titled the 2017 Millennial Impact Report surveyed 3,000 Millennials between the ages of 18 and 37. It showed two-thirds of millennials voted in 2016, half of them for Hillary Clinton.

The poll showed a racial divide with more white millennials voting for Trump and more racial minorities voting for Clinton.

Almost half of millennials are unsatisfied with Trump, according to the poll. Thirty-five percent of respondents said they are “extremely unsatisfied” while 14 percent saying they are “unsatisfied.”

Dissatisfaction with the president also differed along racial lines with 39 percent of white millennials being either extremely unsatisfied or unsatisfied. That is compared to 58 percent of Hispanic or Latino respondents who were either unsatisfied or extremely unsatisfied and 69 percent of Black or African-American respondents saying they are either unsatisfied or extremely unsatisfied.

A plurality of millennials also said they were uncertain about the direction of the country, with 32 percent saying they were unsure or that it was too soon to tell. An additional 39 percent said it was either heading in the wrong direction or absolutely in the wrong direction.

The poll also revealed the issue of biggest interest for millennials was civil rights and racial discrimination. Twenty-nine percent named it the topic of most interest.

But once again there was a racial divide among which issues mattered most. For white respondents, the top issue was health care, followed by employment and job creation. Civil rights and racial discrimination came third on the list.

African-American voters, however, saw racial discrimination as the top issue followed by employment. Latinos chose immigration as the number one issue and Asian Americans chose climate change.

The poll was supported by the Case Foundation.