Polls Show Fewer Americans Want Health Care Repeal

Protesters chant against the GOP health care legislation in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday before police cleared the atrium, arresting several people who refused to leave. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

New polls show Americans are less favorable of the Republican effort to repeal and replacement the 2010 health care act, and more favorable of universal health care.

In an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Tuesday, 62 percent of those polled said it’s the federal government’s responsibility to ensure health care coverage for all Americans, compared with 37 percent saying it isn’t. That’s up 10 percent from the AP/NORC poll in March. Other polls have shown similarly high levels of popularity for universal care.

“There is a significant increase in people who support universal coverage,” Robert Blendon of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who tracks opinion trends on health care, told the AP. “The impact of the debate over dropping coverage looks like it has moved (more) people to feel that the government is responsible for making sure that people have coverage.”

A CNN/SSRS poll poll released Thursday showed that growing numbers of Americans think Republicans should drop their effort to repeal and replace the 2010 care health law: 35 percent of respondents said Republicans should give up and leave the law as it is, compared with 23 percent who said the same thing in March.

A majority of 52 percent still favors repealing the ACA — 34 percent support repealing and replacing, and 18 percent want repeal regardless of replacement, but that’s down from 59 percent in March.

“Increases in support for abandoning repeal have come largely among groups that aren’t central to the GOP’s base: Younger adults, non-whites and those with lower incomes have become notably more supportive of leaving the ACA as is,” CNN wrote in its analysis of the poll.