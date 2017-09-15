Podcast: Trump's Immigration Reversal Risks GOP Revolt

CQ immigration editor Catalina Camia explains why President Trump and Democrats are working on a deal to help 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants stay in the country, and why that angers many of Trump's biggest Republican supporters.
Show Notes:
- Rank-and-File Lawmakers Not Feeling It on Grand Immigration Deal
- Analysis: Trump, Lawmakers, Mince Words on White House DACA Meeting
@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017
