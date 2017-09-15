Politics

Podcast: Trump's Immigration Reversal Risks GOP Revolt

The Week Ahead, Episode 70

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) makes a point to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CQ immigration editor Catalina Camia explains why President Trump and Democrats are working on a deal to help 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants stay in the country, and why that angers many of Trump's biggest Republican supporters.

 

Show Notes:

