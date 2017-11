Rep. Mark Pocan underwent triple bypass heart surgery Wednesday in Madison, Wis.

The surgery was aimed at preemptively addressing a cardiac issue, according to a statement from the Democrat’s office.

The surgery went well and Pocan is looking forward to a quick recovery, the statement said.

Correction: A previous version of this story included a picture of Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., captioned as Mark Pocan.