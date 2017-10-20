Politics

Photos of the Week: Senate Grills Sessions and Adopts Budget

The week of Oct. 16 as captured by Roll Call's photographers

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes a selfie on Tuesday outside of Dirksen Building along Constitution Avenue NE. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate was the only congressional chamber in session this week as the House recessed for members to spend time in their districts. On the list of what the Senate tackled this week — a hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the adoption of a budget resolution that's another step in the path toward a tax overhaul.

Here's the entire week in photos:

Gregory Katsas, nominee to be United States Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Gregory Katsas, nominee to be United States Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: Adrienne Carter of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance attends a news conference with Democratic senators and environmental groups on the east lawn of the Capitol to oppose oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on October 17, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Adrienne Carter of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance attends a news conference on Tuesday with Democratic senators and environmental groups on the east lawn of the Capitol to oppose oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks with reporters as he leaves Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks with reporters as he leaves Senate Republicans' policy lunch. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., talks with reporters in the basement of the Capitol after the Senate Policy luncheons on October 17, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., talks with reporters in the basement of the Capitol after the Senate policy luncheons on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: From left, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leave the Senate Democrats' policy lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leave the Senate Democrats' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., Attorney General Jeff Sessions Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., talk as Sessions arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Full committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice" on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., Attorney General Jeff Sessions Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., talk as Sessions arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 18: Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives to testify during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Full committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice" on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 18: Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters after a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee markup in Dirksen Building on October 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters after a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee markup in Dirksen Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 18: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves to tourists after a news conference on the east lawn of the Capitol on a CAP Action report saying that wealthy Americans, such as President Trump and his cabinet, would benefit from the GOP tax and budget proposals at the expense of the middle class on October 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves to tourists after a news conference on the east lawn of the Capitol on a CAP Action report saying that wealthy Americans, such as President Donald Trump and his Cabinet, would benefit from the GOP tax and budget proposals at the expense of the middle class. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 18: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., boards the Senate subway in the Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., boards the Senate subway in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 19: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., takes a sip of Cups & Company coffee during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on cyber-attack defense on October 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., takes a sip of Cups & Company coffee during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on cyber-attack defense on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 19: Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S. Dak., boards the Senate subway in the Capitol for a vote on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., boards the Senate subway in the Capitol for a vote on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 19: Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mark Warner, D-Va., conduct a news conference in the Capitol on the Honest Ads Act which aims to make online political ads more transparent on October 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mark Warner, D-Va., conduct a news conference on Thursday in the Capitol on the Honest Ads Act which aims to make online political ads more transparent. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2017 democrats district-of-columbia house photo-of-the-day politics republicans senate Al Franken Amy Klobuchar Arizona Bernie Sanders Bob Corker Budget Chris Coons Connecticut Defense Delaware democrats Donald J. Trump Education Elizabeth Warren Executive Branch House Jeff Flake Jeff Sessions John McCain Lamar Alexander Maine Mark Warner Massachusetts Mike Rounds Minnesota ICNW