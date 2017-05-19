Politics

Photos of the Week: Lawmakers Reel and Run

The Week of May 15 as captured by Roll Call’s photographers

Arizona Sen. John McCain talks with reporters on Wednesday after a vote in the Capitol about whether a special prosecutor is needed to investigate President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

BY BILL CLARK AND TOM WILLIAMS

The House returned Tuesday after a one-week recess to a Washington reeling from new allegations related to the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey and revelations that the president shared classified information with Russian officials in the Oval Office. 

On Wednesday, some lawmakers found time to compete in an annual charity run in Anacostia Park while the Department of Justice helped tamper some of the outcry from congressional Democrats with the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. 

Here is a look at the week in pictures:

UNITED STATES - MAY 15: Off. Jarrod Iler of the Troy, N.Y., Police takes a picture of President Donald Trump addressing the 36h Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front lawn of the Capitol on May 15, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Jarrod Iler of the Troy Police Department in New York takes a picture of the president as he addresses the 36h annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on the West Front Lawn of the Capitol on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake talks with reporters as he rides the Senate subway to the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Reporters ask Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions as he arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott talks to reporters as he arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Democrats' policy lunch on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Democrats' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., followed by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., walks to the podium in the Ohio Clock Corridor to face reporters after the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, followed by Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, walks to the podium in the Ohio Clock corridor to face reporters after the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 16: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on May 16, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer leaves the Senate Democrats’ policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 17: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., black shirt, and Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., yellow shirt, run in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in Anacostia Park, May 17, 2017. Tillis reportedly collapsed later in the race. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, in black shirt, and Minnesota Rep. Tim Walz, in yellow shirt, run in the 36th annual ACLI Capital Challenge, a three-mile team race, in Anacostia Park, Washington, on Wednesday. Tillis collapsed at the two-mile mark later in the race but made a quick recovery in the hospital later in the day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 17: Paul Balmer, from the office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., is cheered on by colleagues before he won the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in Anacostia Park, May 17, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Paul Balmer, from the office of Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, is cheered on by colleagues before he won the ACLI Capital Challenge on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 17: Medical personnel rush to treat a fallen runner during the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in Anacostia Park, May 17, 2017. The runner was flown out via helicopter. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Medical personnel rush to treat a fallen runner during the ACLI Capital Challenge in Anacostia Park on Wednesday. The runner was flown out via helicopter. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 17: Reporters follow Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., across the street as he leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Reporters follow Michigan Rep. Justin Amash across the street as he leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
House Intelligence ranking member Adam Schiff and fellow California Rep. Eric Swalwell appear on a live broadcast of the House Democrats’ news conference on President Donald Trump and alleged Russia ties. Other participants in the news conference were House Oversight and Government Reform ranking member Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 17: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., talks with reporters in the senate subway before a vote in the Capitol on May 17, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Feinstein talks with reporters in the Senate subway before a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 18: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein arrives in the Capitol to brief all 100 Senators on the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein arrives in the Capitol on Thursday to brief all 100 senators on the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey and the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 19: Christina McGrier assembles the budget for Fiscal Year 2018 at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street before a visit from OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and GPO Director Davita Vance-Cooks on May 19, 2017. The budget will be released next week. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Christina McGrier assembles the fiscal 2018 budget at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street before a visit from OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and GPO Director Davita Vance-Cooks on Friday. The budget will be released next week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - MAY 19: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, center, GPO Director Davita Vance-Cooks, left, and other officials review production of the budget for Fiscal Year 2018 at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street on May 19, 2017. The budget will be released next week. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Mulvaney, center, Vance-Cooks, left, and other officials review production of the fiscal 2018 budget at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street on Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

