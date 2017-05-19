Photos of the Week: Lawmakers Reel and Run

BY BILL CLARK AND TOM WILLIAMS
The House returned Tuesday after a one-week recess to a Washington reeling from new allegations related to the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey and revelations that the president shared classified information with Russian officials in the Oval Office.
On Wednesday, some lawmakers found time to compete in an annual charity run in Anacostia Park while the Department of Justice helped tamper some of the outcry from congressional Democrats with the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.
Here is a look at the week in pictures:
Jarrod Iler of the Troy Police Department in New York takes a picture of the president as he addresses the 36h annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on the West Front Lawn of the Capitol on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake talks with reporters as he rides the Senate subway to the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott talks to reporters as he arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) California Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Democrats' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, followed by Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, walks to the podium in the Ohio Clock corridor to face reporters after the Senate Republicans' policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer leaves the Senate Democrats’ policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, in black shirt, and Minnesota Rep. Tim Walz, in yellow shirt, run in the 36th annual ACLI Capital Challenge, a three-mile team race, in Anacostia Park, Washington, on Wednesday. Tillis collapsed at the two-mile mark later in the race but made a quick recovery in the hospital later in the day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Paul Balmer, from the office of Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, is cheered on by colleagues before he won the ACLI Capital Challenge on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Medical personnel rush to treat a fallen runner during the ACLI Capital Challenge in Anacostia Park on Wednesday. The runner was flown out via helicopter. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Reporters follow Michigan Rep. Justin Amash across the street as he leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) House Intelligence ranking member Adam B. Schiff and fellow California Rep. Eric Swalwell appear on a live broadcast of the House Democrats’ news conference on President Donald Trump and alleged Russia ties. Other participants in the news conference were House Oversight and Government Reform ranking member Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Feinstein talks with reporters in the Senate subway before a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein arrives in the Capitol on Thursday to brief all 100 senators on the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey and the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Christina McGrier assembles the fiscal 2018 budget at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street before a visit from OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and GPO Director Davita Vance-Cooks on Friday. The budget will be released next week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Mulvaney, center, Vance-Cooks, left, and other officials review production of the fiscal 2018 budget at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street on Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.