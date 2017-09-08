Politics

Photos of the Week: DACA Protests, Harvey Relief and Leadership Smiles and Frowns

The week of Sept. 5 as captured by Roll Call’s photographers

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal returns to a meeting with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, and the Senate Judiciary staff on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Congress returned from its August recess to a short but dramatic week. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his decision to end a program that shielded from deportation undocumented individuals who were brought to the United States as children. Protests erupted around the nation, including in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Also this week, Congress considered a Hurricane Harvey relief package, which made headlines Wednesday afternoon after Trump struck a deal with Democratic leaders to attach certain provisions to that measure.

Here’s the entire week in photos:

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Assistant Democratic Leader Patty Murray arrive for a news conference after the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
From left, Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn conduct a news conference on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Texas Rep. Pete Olson speaks during a press conference with Texas Republicans following the House vote on Hurricane Harvey relief on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
California Rep. Lou Correa poses with supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before the start of a press conference Wednesday with Senate and House Democrats on President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the program. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
House Speaker Paul Ryan conducts a news conference in the Capitol on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and DACA on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
From left, New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen and New Mexico Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham gather in the Capitol on Tuesday with other House Democrats to speak out against Trump’s decision to end the DACA program. Espaillat and Kihuen were both formerly undocumented and are the first to serve in Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Demonstrators hold signs in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to oppose Trump’s decision to end the DACA program. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sens. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, right, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina prepare for a news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday on their DREAM Act, which would create a path to citizenship for immigrants who grew up in the U.S. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

