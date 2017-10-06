Photos of the Week: SCOTUS Is Back, Gun Debate Reignited and Federal Budget Steps

The Supreme Court began its new term this week and
heard oral arguments in a case that could determine whether political redistricting is constitutional. And after the Sunday night massacre in Las Vegas, GOP lawmakers appeared Thursday to be coalescing around a bill that would ban bump stocks, a type of device that effectively transforms a semi-automatic rifle into an automatic.
Also this week:
The House passed a budget resolution for fiscal year 2018, as the Senate began committee consideration of its own resolution. These steps are meant to pave the way for a tax overhaul measure.
Here’s the entire week in photos:
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords turns to shake her fist at the Capitol as her husband, retired NASA astronaut Captain Mark Kelly, looks on during their news conference on Monday to respond to Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. They are the co-founders of Americans for Responsible Solutions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) People read a newspaper featuring coverage of the Las Vegas shooting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The nation's highest court heard a case on possible partisan gerrymandering by state legislatures. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Shirley Connuck, right, of Falls Church, Va., holds up a sign representing a district in Texas, as the Supreme Court hears a case on partisan gerrymandering. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks back to his office after speaking to reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor following the Senate Republicans' policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Public Citizen activist Amanda Werner, who is dressed as Monopoly's Rich Uncle Pennybags, sits behind Richard Smith, left, former Equifax CEO, during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the company's security breach. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Wisconsin Rep. Sean P. Duffy shakes hands with Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton before the start of the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining the SEC's Agenda, Operations and Budget" on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Richard Blumenthal hold a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday to introduce legislation to ban the sale and possession of bump stocks, devices that increase the firing speed of semi-automatic rifles. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard M. Burr, right, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner prepare to deliver an update on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Senate Budget Committee ranking member Bernie Sanders, left, and Chairman Mike Enzi talk before the start of the committee's federal budget markup hearing Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen leaves the Capitol after the last votes of the week Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)