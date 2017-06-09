Photos of the Week: Just Another 5 Days in D.C. — Not

The week was dominated by the anticipated appearance, actual appearance and analysis after the appearance of former FBI Director
James B. Comey in front of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee on Thursday. One day before that, Washington also watched current intelligence officials testify before the same congressional panel — the probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election and what the president might have asked of his officials dominating the news cycle.
Since
the next steps of the investigation are in the hands of the special counsel and could take years to resolve, this week could go down as one of the most prominent in 2017.
Time will tell. For now, here’s the week in photos:
Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., conduct a news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday saying the Republican heath care plan cuts “hundreds of billions from Medicaid and middle-class tax credits to pay for massive tax breaks for the wealthy and special interests.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during the Senate Democrats’ rally against Medicaid cuts in front of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and GOP leadership answer questions after the Senate luncheons on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe walks through a back hallway as he arrives in the Hart Senate Office Building to testify during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a news conference after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) From left, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, appear before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Hart Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., attends a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Hart Building featuring testimony by intelligence officials Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Ropes and stanchions set up in the area of the Senate subway stop in the U.S. Capitol are aimed at controlling the growing crowds of reporters. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Former FBI Director James B. Comey is sworn in before testifying about President Donald Trump’s possible campaign ties to Russia during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., the top leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee confer during the Comey hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) California Rep. Brad Sherman had a prime seat behind Comey at Thursday’s hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Comey leaves a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.