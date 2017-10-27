Photos of the Week: Trumps on the Hill, Flake Not Running and a Gold Medal Ceremony

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attend a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Wednesday in Emancipation Hall to honor Filipino veterans of World War II. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump was at the Capitol on Tuesday, where a protester threw Russian flags at him, and his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump made a pitch for the child tax credit the next day.

Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, announced he will not seek re-election in 2018, adding to a growing list of lawmakers who are retiring.

And congressional leadership gathered in the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall on Wednesday to honor Filipino World War II veterans.

Here’s the entire week in photos: