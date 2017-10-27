Photos of the Week: Trumps on the Hill, Flake Not Running and a Gold Medal Ceremony

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attend a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Wednesday in Emancipation Hall to honor Filipino veterans of World War II. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
President Donald Trump was at the Capitol on Tuesday, where a protester threw Russian flags at him, and his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump made a pitch for the child tax credit the next day.
Sen.
Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, announced he will not seek re-election in 2018, adding to a growing list of lawmakers who are retiring.
And congressional leadership gathered in the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall on Wednesday to honor Filipino World War II veterans.
Here’s the entire week in photos:
Reps. Joe Wilson of South Carolina, left, and Louie Gohmert of Texas talk as they leave the House Republican Conference meeting in the basement of the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walk to the Kentucky Republican's office on Tuesday as a protester throws Russian flags at them while shouting "Trump is treason." (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Secret Service and Capitol Police grab the protester, later identified as Ryan Clayton, after he threw Russian flags at Trump and McConnell as they arrived for the Senate Republicans' policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate Republicans' policy lunch with Trump in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) McConnell conducts news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday after Trump visited the Senate Republicans' policy lunch. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Samantha Yeider of the Senate Press Gallery, keeps a path clear for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken in the basement of the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and his wife Cheryl Flake leave the Capitol on Tuesday — the day he announced he will not be running for re-election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) California Rep. Ed Royce talks with Celestino Almeda, a veteran representing the Philippine Commonwealth Army, during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Emancipation Hall on Wednesday to honor Filipino veterans of World War II. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Arizona Sen. John McCain boards the Senate subway in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Ivanka Trump walks through the Senate Reception Room in the Capitol on Wednesday before holding a press conference on the child tax credit. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) McCain, center, and House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry, left, arrive for a news conference Wednesday before a National Defense Authorization Act conferees meeting in the Dirksen Building. McCain is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) From left, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Judiciary ranking member Dianne Feinstein are seen during a panel markup on judicial nominations in the Dirksen Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) From left, Reps. Warren Davidson of Ohio, Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Justin Amash of Michigan and Thomas Massie of Kentucky leave the Capitol after the House adopted a fiscal 2018 budget resolution on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Texas Rep. Pete Olson shouts, "Beat L.A.," a reference to the World Series, while leaving the Capitol on Thursday after the House adopted a fiscal 2018 budget resolution. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)