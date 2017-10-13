Photos of the Week: House in While Senate's Out, Congressional Football and a Wharf

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., holds up bunny ear fingers behind a a technician testing the microphones before the start of the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Thursday. (Bill Clark/Roll Call)
The House was the only chamber in session this week in Washington. The lawmakers headed out of town Thursday for their own recess. The Senate returns next week.
The congressional football team
played a game against Capitol police officers this week while D.C. leaders christened a new wharf in town.
Here's the entire week in photos:
From left, Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Tim Murphy, R-Pa., and Clay Higgins, R-La., leave a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, dons a Houston Astros hat after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves a news conference on Wednesday in the Capitol on his Louisiana State University-themed scooter, where House Republican leaders addressed disaster funding for hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico and the California wild fires. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) On Wednesday, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, attends a markup in Rayburn Building. Reps. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and Denny Heck, D-Wash., also appear. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, holds his jacket over his head as he walks down the House steps in a light rain following a vote on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/Roll Call) Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., and NFL star Herschel Walker watch along the sidelines during the Congressional Football Game at Gallaudet University in Washington on Wednesday. The game featured the Capitol Police team The Guards vs the Congressional team The Mean Machine. (Bill Clark/Roll Call) Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks with Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, during the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Thursday. (Bill Clark/Roll Call) A member of the Honor Guard waits to present the colors during the opening ceremony of the Wharf complex along Maine Avenue, SW, on Thursday. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) Members of the Eastern High School marching band perform during the opening ceremony of the Wharf complex along Maine Avenue, SW, on October 12, 2017. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appears with the Eastern High School marching band during the opening ceremony of the Wharf complex. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., conducts a news conference on Thursday in the Russell Building on a health care executive order signed by President Donald Trump that would allow groups to access to insurance over state lines. (Tom Williams/Roll Call) Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.