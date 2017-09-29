Politics

Photos of the Week: Health Care Pulled, Tax Overhaul Pitched and Scalise’s Return

The week of Sept. 25 as captured by Roll Call’s photographers

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., is seen in the Capitol after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act had been pulled. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

This week in Washington all eyes were once again on Republican leadership. After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pulled the party’s latest health care plan from the chamber floor, the focus shifted to the tax overhaul plan. And, on a non-policy front, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., made an emotional return to the chamber yesterday (watch what his colleagues from both sides of the aisle had to say about his speech).

Here’s the entire week in photos:

Roger Stone, adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives in the Capitol on Tuesday to speak with the House Intelligence Committee on possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during the Senate Democrats’ news conference on Tuesday at the Capitol with disability advocates to oppose the Republicans’ Graham-Cassidy health care bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., hug after McConnell pulled the latest health care bill plan. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. — flanked from left by Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., John Thune, R-S. D., Bill Cassidy, R-La., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. — speaks to reporters about the GOP health care bill following the Senate Republicans’ policy lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Cornyn talks with reporters on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks to reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday about hurricane disaster relief for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Chris Wray, FBI Director, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Dirksen titled “Threats to the Homeland” on Wednesday. Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and Nicholas Rasmussen, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, also testified. They fielded questions including hurricane response and border security. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., waits for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to arrive for their press conference on the GOP tax reform plan on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, puts his hand of the shoulder of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., during an announcement in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room on a tax reform proposal with Republican House and Senate leaders on Wednesday. Also appearing are Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, far right. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Ryan, Hatch and McConnell. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
McConnell speaks with Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., as they walk to the Senate floor in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., talks on the phone before a news conference in the CVC with House Democrats to call for immediate assistance for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Thursday. Also appearing are, from left, Reps. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., Grace Napolitano, D-Calif., and Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Ryan, R-Wis., walks back to his office after Scalise returned to Congress on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., walks with his wife Jennifer from the House chamber to his office in the Capitol on his first day back in Congress on Thursday. Scalise was shot during a baseball practice for the Congressional Baseball Game in June. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Scalise makes his return to the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

