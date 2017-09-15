Politics

Photos of the Week: Schumer, Pelosi Center Stage, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Taxes

The week of Sept. 11 as captured by Roll Call's photographers

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attend a news conference on Thursday on the Child Care for Working Families Act, which focuses on affordable early learning and care. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The week of Sept. 11 is coming to a close, and it was another eventful one. President Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, after which there was a debate about whether a deal was reached on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and border security.

“Hamilton” actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda was spotted several times on the Hill this week as he lobbied for arts funding. And discussions of a tax overhaul continued this week as it became clear the GOP wants to avoid another health care-like debacle

Here is the week in photos:

Marshall Billingslea, Assistant Secretary of State for Terrorist Financing, prepares to testify during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on sanctions and diplomacy with North Korea on Tuesday. Members of Code Pink hold signs opposing sanctions on North Korea. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., talks with a reporter before the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday.(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Vice President Mike Pence waves to tourists in the Rotunda as he arrives for a meeting on tax reform in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin makes his way to a meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday.(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., fields questions from reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor following the policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Schumer fields questions from reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor following the policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, talks with reporters in the Capitol after a meeting of House Republican Conference on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., fixes a sign that was bumped by a photographer as Reps. Tom Graves, R-Ga., Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., look on, during a news conference in the Capitol after a meeting of House Republican Conference on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., helps swap out posters during the news conference to discuss block grant funding for health care on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical Hamilton, makes his way to a meeting at the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies in Rayburn, during a round of meetings to urge federal funding for the national endowments for the arts and humanities on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Staffers set up signs for Sen. Bernie Sanders' event to introduce the Medicare for All Act of 2017 on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is presented a cake to celebrate his 63rd wedding anniversary and his upcoming birthday as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member, looks on during Senate Judiciary Committee markup in Dirksen on judicial nominations on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Pelosi holds her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
 Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., stops to autograph a picture of the Capitol as he leaves the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., greets Alice Treadway, 1, as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Alice's mother Joan Shipps, look on, during a news conference Thursday in the Capitol on the Child Care for Working Families Act, which focuses on affordable early learning and care. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Schumer greets Alice Treadway, 1, as Pelosi and Alice's mother Joan Shipps, look on during a news conference Thursday in the Capitol on the Child Care for Working Families Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

