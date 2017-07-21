Politics

Photos of the Week: A Health Care Bill Stalemate Hits D.C. Amid Heat Wave

The week of July 17 as captured by Roll Call’s photographers

On Monday, U.S. Capitol Police officers prepare to arrest several demonstrators protesting the GOP health care legislation in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. Dozens of protesters chanted during the demonstration before police cleared the atrium. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

By BILL CLARK and TOM WILLIAMS

The week of July 17 began with health care negotiations in the Senate, amid protests in the hallways of the Senate office buildings, and is coming to an end with an essentially stalled process on a new health care bill in the chamber. The Republican effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature law continued to be the focus of Congress watchers on the Hill this week.

Here’s the entire week in photos as captured by Roll Call’s photographers:

UNITED STATES - JULY 18: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., center, and Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., prepare to address the media after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the RNC on July 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
From right, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Speaker Paul D. Ryan, and Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin prepare to address the media after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the RNC on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 18: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks with reporters before the Senate Policy Luncheons in the Capitol on July 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz talks with reporters before the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
luncheons_TW048_071817
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio talks with reporters before the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 18: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., talks with reporters before the Senate Policy Luncheons in the Capitol on July 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein talks with reporters before the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 18: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., makes his way to a news conference after the Senate Policy Luncheons in the Capitol on July 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer makes his way to a news conference after the Senate policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas, poses with Faye, a pot belly pig, after a news conference held by Citizens Against Government Waste at the Phoenix Park Hotel to release the 2017 Congressional Pig Book which identifies pork-barrel spending in Congress on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Texas Rep. Bill Flores poses with Faye, a potbellied pig, after a news conference on Wednesday held by Citizens Against Government Waste at the Phoenix Park Hotel in Washington to release the 2017 Congressional Pig Book, which identifies pork-barrel spending in Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., walks through the Senate subway as he arrives in the Capitol for a vote on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy walks through the Senate subway as he arrives in the Capitol for a vote on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., campaigns for votes for his boston terrier "Tilly" in the cutest dog on the hill contest in the Senate subway following a vote on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis campaigns in the Senate subway Wednesday for votes for his office’s Boston terrier Tilly for a cutest dog on the Hill contest. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., leaves the Capitol before boarding a bus to bring Republican senators to lunch at the White House with President Trump to discuss the health care plan on July 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso leaves the Capitol on Wednesday to board a bus taking Republican senators to lunch at the White House with President Donald Trump to discuss the health care plan. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 19: Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., takes a bite during the American Meat Institute's annual Hot Dog Lunch in the Rayburn courtyard on July 19, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Virginia Rep. Dave Brat takes a bite during the American Meat Institute’s annual Hot Dog Lunch in the Rayburn House Office Building courtyard on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., participates in the House Democrats' news conference on health care reform in the Capitol on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi participates in the House Democrats’ news conference on health care in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake speaks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2017 congressional-affairs democrats house policy politics republicans senate Arizona Bill Flores california Campaigns Charles E Schumer Dave Brat democrats Dianne Feinstein Donald J. Trump Executive Branch Florida health care House Jeff Flake John Barrasso Kevin McCarthy Louisiana Marco Rubio Markwayne Mullin media Nancy Pelosi New York North Carolina Oklahoma Paul D Ryan Republicans Senate Ted Cruz Texas Thom Tillis Virginia ICNW