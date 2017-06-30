Politics

Photos of the Week: July 4 Recess Begins After Senate Health Care Vote Delayed

The week of June 26 as captured by Roll Call's photographers

Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., runs past Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., on the House steps as members of Congress leave for the 4th of July recess following the final votes of the week in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

BY BILL CLARK and TOM WILLIAMS

Members dashed back to their home states after a raucous week in Washington. Tuesday was marked with the news that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had delayed the chamber's vote on its version of a health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The House saw the addition of two new members with the swearings in of Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Karen Handel, R-Ga., to replace members who departed for President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

The July 4 recess effectively began Thursday evening after both chambers gaveled out. The Senate formally returns Monday, July 10 and the House returns Tuesday, July 11. 

Here's the entire week in photos:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks back to his office in the Capitol after opening the Senate on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks with reporters as he leaves the Capitol following a vote on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., waits for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., to conduct his ceremonial swearing in at the Capitol on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., speaks with reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., makes his way to the Senate Policy luncheon in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and members of the Senate Democratic Caucus hold a news conference on the Senate steps to oppose the Republican health care plan on June 27, 2017. They hold pictures of citizens that would be effected. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Reince Priebus, chief of staff for President Donald Trump, leaves the Senate Republicans' policy lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., talks with the media after the Senate Policy luncheon in the Capitol on June 27, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told senators there would be no vote on health care this week. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, boards an elevator in Russell Building after the Senate Policy luncheon on June 27, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told senators there would be no vote on health care this week. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 28: A Capitol Visitor Center tour guide points up in front of John Trumbull's "Declaration of Independence" painting in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.(Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 28: Protesters march around the Capitol to voice their opposition to the GOP health care legislation on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., center, Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and other members of the Democratic caucus begin a news conference in the House studio to denounce President Trump's tweets regarding women on June 29, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., center, Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and other members of the Democratic caucus begin a news conference in the House studio to denounce President Donald Trump's tweets regarding women on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

