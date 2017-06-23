Photos of the Week: House Officially Adds a Member, Georgia Stays Red and Senate Health Care Unveiled

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., his wife Susan, and family, arrive for a swearing in ceremony in the Capitol with Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., before the actual event on the House floor on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
BY BILL CLARK and TOM WILLIAMS
A busy week in politics was capped off with the unveiling on Thursday of the Republican's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Roll Call's photographers captured the scrums of reporters surrounding senators for reactions as they made their way through the Capitol.
Earlier in the week, Rep.
Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., was sworn in after winning the state's special election to replace the seat previously held by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. And the race to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's House seat in Georgia's 6th District came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday night with a win for Republican Karen Handel.
Here's the entire week in photos (and
Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th District Karen Handel visits with diners at the Old Hickory House in Tucker, Ga., on the final day of campaigning on Monday. She won the special election held Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Supporters watch from outside the packed final campaign rally for Ossoff in Roswell, Ga. on Monday night. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Megan Bel Miller, chief of staff for the personal office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., takes a selfie with Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., during a blood drive in the foyer of Rayburn Building on Tuesday. The drive was held to honor those injured in last week's shooting at the Republican team practice in Alexandria. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Cory Booker, D-N.J., ride an elevator in Ford Building before a meeting with Congressional Budget Office Director Keith Hall where they asked for a copy of the Republicans' health care bill on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., dances with children on stage before he spoke at Jon Ossoff's campaign rally on election night (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A TV shows the moment CNN called the Georgia 6th District special election for Republican Karen Handel over Democrat Jon Ossoff. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on June 21, 2017. Members wore fleur-de-lis stickers to honor House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was injured in last week's shooting at the Republican baseball practice. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., talks with reporters after a meeting in the Capitol on the Republican health care bill on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) A staffer places a poster on an easel in preparation for the press conference with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on the Senate Republicans' health care bill in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner throws out the first pitch in the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Griner was injured in last week's shooting at the Republican baseball practice. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., makes his way to a vote in the Capitol on Thursdsay. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)