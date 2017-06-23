Photos of the Week: House Officially Adds a Member, Georgia Stays Red and Senate Health Care Unveiled

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., his wife Susan, and family, arrive for a swearing in ceremony in the Capitol with Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., before the actual event on the House floor on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

BY BILL CLARK and TOM WILLIAMS

A busy week in politics was capped off with the unveiling on Thursday of the Republican's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Roll Call's photographers captured the scrums of reporters surrounding senators for reactions as they made their way through the Capitol.

Earlier in the week, Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., was sworn in after winning the state's special election to replace the seat previously held by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. And the race to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's House seat in Georgia's 6th District came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday night with a win for Republican Karen Handel.

Here's the entire week in photos (and here's an full photo recap of the Congressional Women's Softball Game, held Wednesday):