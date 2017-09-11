Politics

Photos: Remembering Sept. 11, 2001

A day that irrevocably changed our nation

Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, center, and others leave from the East Front of the Capitol during the building’s evacuation after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Monday marks the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and United Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

That morning started like any other. Roll Call’s photographers were at the Capitol for what would have been a normal workday, but ended up capturing the mayhem on a day that irrevocably changed our nation.

Smoke from the Pentagon, as seen from the West Front of the Capitol. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call File Photo)
Staffers watch newscasts in the Senate Press Gallery shortly before the evacuation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)
Staffers flee the Capitol as it is being evacuated. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

