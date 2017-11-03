Photos of the Week: Costumed Dogs and Taxes, Taxes, Taxes

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and MIDN Brigade Commander Austin Harmel, are seen on stage after McCain and former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., left, who was secretary of the Navy, addressed the Brigade of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A busy Halloween day brought a parade of dogs as well as representatives of Twitter, Facebook and Google to the Capitol on Tuesday.
A North Korean defector joined a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. And Thursday, the Republican tax overhaul proposal was unveiled.
Here's the entire week in photos:
Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson take their seats to testify during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The Authorizations for the Use of Military Force: Administration Perspective" on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore is questioned by the media in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) From left, Colin Stretch, general counsel for Facebook, Sean Edgett, acting general counsel at Twitter, and Richard Salgado, director for information security and law enforcement matters at Google, are sworn into a Senate Judiciary Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee hearing in Hart Building titled "Extremist Content and Russian Disinformation Online: Working with Tech to Find Solutions," on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., speaks to the cameras at the start of his meeting in the Capitol with conservative groups to discuss the tax reform plan on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., poses with the Game of Thrones dogs during his Halloween dog parade on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Aides for Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., from left, Lindsay Black, Marcie Kinzel, and Katie Waldman, are seen in their Halloween costumes in Hart Building on Tuesday. The three represent the three cows to one person population in Montana. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., left, greets North Korean defector Thae Yong-ho, former North Korean Deputy Chief of Mission in the United Kingdom, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on "An Insider’s Look at the North Korean Regime" on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., holds a news conference with Las Vegas shooting survivors and Nevada Democrats at the Capitol on Wednesday to call on House Judiciary chairman Bob Goodlatte to hold a hearing and examine the use and legality of “bump stocks.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., attends a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on Export-Import Bank nominations on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Every Thursday Rita Warren, also known as the Jesus Lady, sets up a mannequin dressed as Jesus at the Capitol. One of her helpers is shown wheeling the mannequin to the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Tourists enter the Capitol Rotunda in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, briefs the media in Longworth Building on the Republicans' tax reform plan on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) From left, Seilah Tappin, 7, of Bethesda, Md., her twin sister Shiloh, and friend Dani Hebron, 7, attend a news conference in the Capitol with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., to voice opposition to the Republicans' tax reform plan on Friday. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Fall leaves decorate the Capitol on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., walks up the House steps for votes in the Capitol on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)